MALIGNANCY – New Single “Biological Absurdity” Streaming

Brutal tech-death stalwarts Malignancy have released "Biological Absurdity," the second single from forthcoming album and first in 5 years, ...Discontinued.

"Malignancy's new album, ...Discontinued, is a post-apocalyptic auditory assault on the listener from beginning to end. ...Discontinued captures all the ingredients of what makes a great extreme metal album. It's Thrashy, Grindy, Techy, and Brutal, all in one! Mixed and mastered by one of the best, Lasse Lammert (Abigail Williams, Raven, Alestorm, Acranius), this is one for the books!" - Malignancy

...Discontinued will be released on CD, vinyl, and digital forms on June 14 via Willowtip Records. Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Existential Dread”

“Binary Paradigm”

“Irradiated Miscreation”

“Purity Of Purpose”

“Ancillary Biorhythms”

“Haunted Symmetry”

“Decomposing Divinity”

“Oppositional Defiance”

“Biological Absurdity”

"Biological Absurdity":