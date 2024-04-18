MANDOKI SOULMATES Release A Very Clear Statement With New Single And Video "We Stay Loud"

Mandoki Soulmates - the international and inter-generational supergroup consisting of rock and fusion grandmasters surrounding founder and mastermind Leslie Mandoki - release the third single, “We Stay Loud”, from the upcoming album, A Memory Of Our Future. The album will be released on May 10, and can be pre-ordered here.

Says the band, "'We Stay Loud' is actually the most contemporary statement to say “let’s swim against the current” in this black-tie devil’s masquerade. This is no peaceful resistance, no love-parade. As Soulmates, we’re always trying to find a musical way to express ourselves, to give a comment to our world, and musically it’s probably the hardest rock song on the album. It’s a very clear statement, a revenge of analog in a digital world."

A Memory Of Our Future will be available in the following formats:

- 180g black 2LP wide spined Gatefold & extensive 12-page booklet

- Ltd. CD Edition PocketPac with noble matt/gloss finishing, Vinyl-look disc and extensive 24-page booklet

- Standard CD Jewel case (US Version)

- Digital album

- Dolby Atmos Version

Tracklisting:

"Blood In The Water"

"Enigma Of Reason"

"The Wanderer"

"The Big Quit"

"Devil's Encyclopedia"

"A Memory Of My Future"

"I Am Because You Are"

"My Share Of Your Life"

"Age Of Thought"

"Matchbox Racing"

"We Stay Loud"

"Melting Pot"

"The Big Quit" lyric video:

"Blood In The Water" lyric video:

After their successful 30 Years Anniversary Tour through Europe, the Soulmates will be performing a special open-air concert in the courtyard of the Munich Residenz on August 15, and play the new album live. Get tickets here.

Mandoki Soulmates are:

Leslie Mandoki

Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull)

Mike Stern

Al di Meola

Randy Brecker

Till Brönner

Bill Evans

John Helliwell (Supertramp)

Cory Henry

Richard Bona

Steve Bailey

Simon Phillips (Toto)

Tony Carey (Rainbow)

Nick van Eede (Cutting Crew)

Jesse Siebenberg (Supertramp)

Mark Hart (Supertramp)

(Photo - Till Brönner)