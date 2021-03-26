MANIMAL Release “Forged In Metal” Single; Video Streaming

Sweden metallers Manimal have released new single, “Forged In Metal”. Manimal's new single packs the extra punch "Forged In Metal" is a fresh adrenalin infusion to the heavy metal scene – a song which will win over the hearts of Judas Priest- and Primal Fear fans by storm.

The band comments: “Metal heads of the world! Behold the video for the first single off of our upcoming album. This is ‘Forged In Metal’! If you like the video as much as we do we strongly suggest you share it with your fellow metal brothers and sisters. Because we're all forged in metal we need y'all to scream from the top of your lungs: - Metal is Our Destiny - Metal is Our Remedy.”