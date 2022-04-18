MANOWAR Performs Near The Arctic Circle; 4-Part Mini-Documentary Streaming

Manowar have released the 4-part mini-documentary below, stating: "3 years ago we traveled to Longyearbyen (Svalbard), the northernmost year-round settlement in the world, near the Arctic Circle. In celebration of this anniversary, we’re sharing never-before-seen footage."

Manowar recently released an official video trailer for the Crushing The Enemies Of Metal Anniversary Tour ’22/’23, which celebrates over forty years of true metal and anniversaries of eight immortal Manowar albums: Battle Hymns, Into Glory Ride, Fighting The World, Kings Of Metal, The Triumph Of Steel, Warriors Of The World, Gods Of War, The Lord Of Steel.

A mega-setlist will honor this unique alignment in history and cover the band’s entire career in a brand new, immersive stage production. For all tour details and ticket links, head here.