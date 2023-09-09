MARDUK’s Morgan Håkansson Says IRON MAIDEN Was The First Evil Music He’d Heard - “I Would Have To Say The Number Of The Beast Album”

Long-running Swedish black metal legends Marduk just released their 15th studio album, Memento Mori, out now via Century Media Records and BraveWords caught up with original guitarist Morgan Håkansson at Germany’s Summer Breeze Open Air recently. In an excerpt from our upcoming feature, he talks about getting into heavy music and reveals who his rock god is. As well, the roots of Marduk's darkness and what was the first thing that touched his black metal heart?

"I would have to say the Number Of The Beast album,” Håkansson looks back. “That's a way in for a lot of people, and then they found even bigger devotion, but most people started with music to get into it. I think it's a natural reflection of being a man. That's it."





"I just do what I want to do,” when asked about the band’s mission of extreme darkness. “I do what I believe in, that's what matters to me. I don't care. In the past I tried to convince people of this and that, but I don't care, I just do what I believe in and that's the most important thing to me."

BraveWords: Let’s go back in time. Were you ever a tape trader?

Håkansson: "Yeah, I was a tape trader, but not a lot. When it came to thrash, I think tape trading came to me a little bit later, I was born in 1973, so my tape trading started at the end of the ‘80s, I would say. But I mean, of course you kept track, but it's kind of hard when you talk to people far younger than you today. For example, when we grew up, we had to take the train to another city to go there, because they had one box of vinyls, and you were checking out, 'Ok, what is this? It has nine inverted crosses, it must be so good', so you just bought it and checked it out, and nobody really labelled music. It was like, hard, fast, speed. And faster and harder were what you were looking for all the time. It was a magical time. I think a lot of people today miss out on the magic of music, of trying to find things. You heard a band name and you wondered how they sound, or someone will say, 'They sound like this', and then finally you got hold of some tape. Today you type it in and you have all the things in the world served to you. So people are missing out on a lot of that magic. I'm happy to have been a part of it."

BraveWords: Do you remember your first vinyl purchase?

Håkansson: "I think I got it from my uncle, I think it was KISS, The Elder, that I owned myself."

BraveWords: What bands from the ‘70s really influenced you, then?

Håkansson: "It's hard to say 'influenced me', but I like a lot of them. I like a lot of Uriah Heep stuff. I also like (Deep) Purple, Rainbow, and the old (Black) Sabbath, and a lot of other things, as well. I can't think of others to say, but so many things from every area, from the ‘70s, from the ‘80s, from the ‘90s, everything has its charm."

BraveWords: Who's your rock god?

Håkansson: "Ritchie Blackmore."

BraveWords: Really?

Håkansson: "He has everything a musician should have - perfect musician, extraordinary character."

BraveWords: So, what do you think about the Renaissance material that he's been doing?

Håkansson: "I bought the first two albums, it's not my favourite thing, but he does what he wants to do. He's seen life, and we can do whatever we want to do, and that's what he loves to do, so why not?"

BraveWords: But as a guitar player, do you pay attention to his unique style?

Håkansson: "Yeah, since I was young, he was one of the first, I loved him, and to copy him, and Yngwie Malmsteen as well. Ritchie Blackmore has the unique rock style, combined early on with the early classical thing he was playing. He was one of the first in rock to really put a lot of classical music into it. I bought a lot of these vinyls that were also released on CD, live stuff with Deep Purple from the late 60s early 70s, I don't remember what it's called, and they do a lot of jamming. You hear a lot of the classical stuff that he puts into it. I think it's extraordinary."



Stay tuned for the full BraveWords feature in the coming days.







(Top photo courtesy of the Marduk Facebook page)









