MARIANAS REST Release Fata Morgana "Making Of" Video, Part 2

Finnish melodic death/doom metal strikers, Marianas Rest, have released the second in a series of "making of" videos for their just released third studio album, Fata Morgana, available via Napalm Records. Watch below:

Fata Morgana marks the final chapter of a trilogy that began when Marianas Rest released their first full-length, 2016’s Horror Vacui, followed by the critically acclaimed full-length Ruins (2019). The series encompasses themes of isolation, eventual mental collapse and emergence from that woeful state, respectively - however, the band invites fans to experience the concept from their own perspectives.

The eight-song epos delivers atmospheric melodies that are as endless and fascinating as the overwhelming beauty of Finnish nature, which tracks like the expressive “The Weight” or authentic “Pointless Tale” are evidence of. Topped by guest appearances of Timo Virkkala, who shares his awesome cello magic, and the bewitching backing vocals of Lindsay Matheson/Schoolcraft (ex-Cradle Of Filth), Marianas Rest take their creative output to the next level and make Fata Morgana a must-have for fans of bands like Insomnium and My Dying Bride.

Marianas Rest on Fata Morgana: "Fata Morgana is a voyage into isolation. A passage to a place where minds get distorted by the cold."

This melodic melancholy is produced by Teemu Aalto (Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum) and Marianas Rest, recorded and mixed by Teemu Aalto at Teemu Aalto Music Productions and mastered by Svante Forsbäck at Chartmakers, who received a Grammy nomination with Candlemass feat. Tony Iommi for Best Metal Performance.

Fata Morgana is available in the following formats:

- 2LP Gatefold Marbled Black/White (Napalm Mailorder Only)

- 2LP Gatefold Black

- CD Digipack

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Sacrificial"

"Glow From The Edge"

"Pointless Tale

"The Weight"

"Horrokseen"

"Fata Morgana"

"Advent Of Nihilism"

"South Of Vostok"

“Pointless Tale" lyric video:

“South Of Vostok” video:

“Glow From The Edge” video:

“Glow From The Edge” behind the scenes:

As a special bonus, Marianas Rest released a limited edition reissue of their aforementioned second studio album, Ruins, on vinyl for the first time. Unleashed back in April 2019, the Finns’ full-length tells the story of how a mind slowly crumbles, about introversion, putting up mental walls and eventually disappearing inside your own head.

Available as a 2LP Gatefold Marbled Black/White vinyl (limited to 300 copies), this is a must have for fans of this somber manifest of heavy riffs and grieving melodies.

Tracklisting:

"Kairos"

"The Spiral"

"Hole In Nothing"

"The Defiant"

"Unsinkable"

"Shadows"

"Restitution"

"Omega"

Marianas Rest are:

Jaakko Mäntymaa - vocals

Aapo Koivisto - keys

Nico Mänttäri - guitar

Harri Sunila - guitar

Niko Lindman - bass

Nico Heininen - drums

(Photo - Miikka Järvinen)