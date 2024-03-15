MARK KNOPFLER's GUITAR HEROES Feat. TONY IOMMI, ALEX LIFESON, SLASH, BRIAN MAY, ROGER DALTREY And Others Release Teenage Cancer Trust Single "Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)"; Audio Streaming

A landmark in rock music history, this new, very special recording of Mark Knopfler’s anthemic "Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)" has been recorded to raise funds for Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.

Performed by Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes and produced by Knopfler’s longtime collaborator Guy Fletcher, the track features an unprecedented lineup of some of the greatest guitarists and musicians in history. The artwork has been designed by Sir Peter Blake (The Beatles, The Who, Band Aid).

Released today, Friday, March 15, the single is available on CD, 12” with etched b-side, deluxe CD+BluRay, download and streaming (including a Dolby Atmos mix). Order here. Listen to the song below.

Full list of contributors: Joan Armatrading, Jeff Beck, Richard Bennett, Joe Bonamassa, Joe Brown, James Burton, Jonathan Cain, Paul Carrack, Eric Clapton, Ry Cooder, Jim Cox, Steve Cropper, Sheryl Crow, Danny Cummings, Roger Daltrey, Duane Eddy, Sam Fender, Guy Fletcher, Peter Frampton, Audley Freed, Vince Gill, David Gilmour, Buddy Guy, Keiji Haino, Tony Iommi, Joan Jett, John Jorgenson, Mark Knopfler, Sonny Landreth, Albert Lee, Greg Leisz, Alex Lifeson, Steve Lukather, Phil Manzanera, Dave Mason, Hank Marvin, Brian May, Robbie McIntosh, John McLaughlin, Tom Morello, Rick Nielsen, Orianthi, Brad Paisley, Nile Rodgers, Mike Rutherford, Joe Satriani, John Sebastian, Connor Selby, Slash, Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr and Zak Starkey, Sting, Andy Taylor, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Ian Thomas, Pete Townshend, Keith Urban, Steve Vai, Waddy Wachtel, Joe Louis Walker, Joe Walsh, Ronnie Wood, Glenn Worf, Zucchero.

Cancer is different when you are younger: it can be harder to get a diagnosis, cancer treatments can be less effective for young people, and accessing clinical trials can be harder. This project is raising funds for two charities that are dedicated to supporting this specific age group.

Teenage Cancer Trust funds specialist nurses and youth workers to be there for a young person when cancer has turned their world upside down and to help make sure cancer doesn’t rob young people of the best years of their life.

Teen Cancer America partners with hospitals throughout the United States to develop specialized facilities and services for teens and young adults with cancer.

A minimum of 50% of net proceeds received by BMG Rights Management (UK) Limited from the sale of this recording (with a minimum of £1 per CD single solely embodying the recording sold in the UK and a minimum of 25p per download of the recording sold in the UK) will be given to Teenage Cancer Trust (registered charity in England and Wales under charity no. 1062559) which shall be shared equally with Teen Cancer America (501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization tax id 46-0825676).