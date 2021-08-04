MARK ZONDER Talks Working With RAY ALDER In A-Z – “I Just Want Him To Feel Free, Creative, And Have A Good Time”

Drummer Mark Zonder spoke with Maximum Metal about his new band with former Fates Warning bandmate Ray Alder in A-Z.

Zonder on working with Alder: “What really works for Ray is the way this stuff is set up, very structured and set up for melody lines. We're very conscious of verses and choruses and parts that set each other up. Me and Viv are putting songs together and going back and forth and so many times we visualize verse, chorus, and Ray sang it chorus, verse. As well as some of the songs just started, all very vocal oriented. As long as it sounds great I don't care. That put a really fresh perspective on it as compared to us sitting around saying, 'Dude, this is where you gotta sing the verse.' I come from a school of the soft parts are verses and heavy parts are the choruses. He went the other way and it's awesome.

“So, number one, we're encouraging Ray to do whatever the hell he wants. No one is standing over him. I can't ever remember him turning something in and we said, 'Dude you gotta change this.' We want Ray to be Ray. I keep pushing Ray to do more: Where are the ad libs? Where are the grunts? Where is the groan? Where is the David Lee Roth? Where is the cocky, funny guy with the jokes? This is the kind of music where he can do that. I just want him to feel free, creative and have a good time.”

Metal Blade Records welcomes A-Z to its worldwide roster.

A-Z (pronounced "A through Z") equals Ray Alder (Fates Warning; vocals) and Mark Zonder (ex-Fates Warning, Warlord; drums), and also means "anything is possible" - and with this lineup of musicians, that is no exaggeration.

This exciting new band reunites Alder with Zonder, and they're joined by Philip Bynoe (Warlord, Steve Vai, Nuno Bettencourt) on bass, Joop Wolters (Steve Walsh, Simon Phillips) on guitar, and Vivien Lalu (Steve Walsh, Jordan Rudess) on keys.

Zonder comments: "When we were looking for a deal, Metal Blade was number one on the list. First worked with Brian Slagel about 40 years with Metal Massacre II and Warlord. No question that they do a great job and we are very excited and proud to be back at MB."

Musically, A-Z is melodic and progressive, bringing to mind the classic Fates Warning-era of albums like Parallels and Pleasant Shade Of Grey, while recalling the hooks of classic 70's and 80's hard rock artists. The band's upcoming debut will be the first time Alder and Zonder have recorded together since 2004, and it will surely please both Fates Warning and melodic hard rock fans alike. Stay tuned for more news about A-Z coming soon.

In the meantime, fans can check out a video signing message from A-Z and Metal Blade CEO/founder Brian Slagel:

A-Z lineup:

Ray Alder - vocals

Mark Zonder -drums

Philip Bynoe - bass

Joop Wolters - guitar

Vivien Lalu - keys