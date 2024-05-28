MARTIN POPOFF To Release Two New GENESIS Books In September; Details Revealed

Wymer Publishing has announced the September release of two new books by Martin Popoff, Entangled: Genesis On Record 1969-1976 and Behind The Lines: Genesis On Record 1978-1997.

Entangled: Genesis On Record 1969-1976 description:

Did Genesis represent the best and most classic definition of a progressive rock band? Were they the most British? What kind of personalities and sensibilities did we get out of Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Steve Hackett, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford and where did all these 12-string guitars come from? What’s a “Giant Hogweed” and who is “Harold the Barrel?” Finally, what the heck is The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway about, anyway?

These are some of the questions grappled with, as Martin Popoff assembles a crack team of art rock analysts to examine the early-days records of this legendary band, namely:

From Genesis to Revelation

Trespass

Nursery Cryme

Foxtrot

Selling England By The Pound

The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway

A Trick Of The Tail

Wind & Wuthering

Indeed, each of the above is dissected track by track with side-trips into the album covers, the productions, lyrical narratives, and individual performances of note. It is the hope of the author that by the end of this fantastical excursion, the reader will have discovered multiple new layers to this intensely cerebral band, prompting a reacquaintance and subsequent richness of experience when confronted with this, let’s face it, often daunting catalogue.

Behind The Lines: Genesis On Record 1978-1997 description:

In this second part of Genesis on Record, Martin Popoff, also author of multiple books on YES and Pink Floyd, re-assembles his team of progressive rock experts to tacked the second half of the Genesis catalogue, namely:

And Then There Were Three

Duke

Abacab

Genesis

Invisible Touch

We Can’t Dance

Calling All Stations

And defying possibility, the angles and opinions and concepts on offer are even more fresh and intriguing than those suggested in the first book. Perhaps that’s because the second half of the Genesis catalogue has never been discussed this fervently and sincerely, given the band’s embracing of pop conventions and the smash, multi-platinum success Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford enjoyed because of it.

But the bottom line is this: if you were looking to have the art across these records highlighted and validated for you, then Popoff’s panel of progressive pronouncers are at your service. Indeed, Martin is confident that after you read what these guys have to say, you’ll be scurrying back to the albums looking for any number of the hundreds of details celebrated in these Q&A chapters of yummy music talk.

