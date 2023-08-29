MARTY FRIEDMAN, BILLY SHEEHAN, BRUCE KULICK, JOEL HOEKSTRA And Others Featured On DARIO IMAZ' Upcoming Charity Album, Vox Popurrí - Vol. I

Darío Imaz has teamed-up with a talented crew of all-star international musicians to create one of the largest charity albums ever seen in Latin-America. In partnership with the Mamis Solidarias foundation, this album will improve the lives of vulnerable and underprivileged children in Argentina in the hopes of transforming their future.

Says Darío: "This is another example of just how compassionate, unified, and thoughtful the rock community can be when there are those in need."

Packed with emotion, tight harmonies, and featuring some of the best musicians in the world, Vox Popurrí - Vol. I is a must-have for any rock lover.

When the album ends, you’ll either regret never learning Spanish or find yourself singing along with the catchy songs already. Experience the most far-reaching collaboration in Latin-American rock history!

Vox Popurrí - Vol. I will be released on September 15 via all digital streaming platforms. Pre-save the album here, and watch a video for the song, "No Va Más", below.

Vox Popurrí - Vol. I featuring Marty Friedman, Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, The Winnery Dogs), Bruce Kulick (KISS), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake), Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Alice Cooper), Alex Staropoli (Rhapsody Of Fire), Oliver Wakeman (YES), Brad Divens (Souls at Zero, Wrathchild America), Chloe Trujillo, Walfredo Reyes Jr. (Santana, Chicago), Adrián Barilari (Argentina's rock legend, singer of Rata Blanca), Nico Borie (Chilean YouTuber with more than 1.6M subscribers), Cristian Lapolla (from A.N.I.M.A.L., one of the biggest metal bands in Latin America), Tano Romano (Founder member of Hermética, legendary band in Argentina ), Kyle Brian (Vigil Of War), Wojtek Deregowski (Tina Karol), Florencia Alba (Daraa), and many more.

"No Va Más" video:

Born in Argentina, Darío Imaz spent his childhood with a guitar in one hand and a book in the other. At 14, he was already touring with metal bands nation-wide, and at 18 he was a session guitarist for the Mapuche musician Juan Namuncurá.

Attracted by the cultures of the world, Darío traveled extensively to remote places in the Middle East and East Asia. Afterward, he settled down in Japan where he has lived since 2009.

Bent on developing a singular sound of his own after playing in multiple bands, Darío began to create his solo project, influenced by the diverse music he had experienced around the world.

Darío Imaz stands out most for his versatility when composing, including in his repertoire of music everything from electronic sounds (EDM) to melodies influenced by traditional Japanese music.

Darío's artistic development is also multifaceted. Upon arriving in Japan, he began developing a career in acting and modeling that led him to act in numerous Japanese TV shows and renowned films. He has had the honor of acting alongside Kristen Stewart and Nicholas Hoult, and has been directed by Takeshi Kitano, a leading director of Japanese cinematography. In May 2021, he published his first book, GEOILUSIÓN, in which he recounts his travels through almost 50 countries.

After releasing two self-produced albums (writing, playing, and mixing all instruments on his own), Darío’s new album Vox Popurrí - Vol. I showcases his peak artistic inspiration and motivation.

(Top photo - Daisuke Hayafuji)