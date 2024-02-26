MARTY FRIEDMAN - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Houston Show Streaming

Guitar legend Marty Friedman performed at at the White Oak Music Hall in Houston, Texas supporting John 5 on February 23. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below courtey of the DeadMike.com YouTube channel.

The setlist was as follows:

"Stigmata Addiction"

"Devil Take Tomorrow"

"Rock City"

"Amagigoe" (Sayuri Ishikawa)

"Tornado Of Souls" (Megadeth)

"Whiteworm"

"Dragon Mistress"

"Kaze Ga Fuiteiru"

The entire show is available here.

Remaining tour dates with John 5 are as follows:

February

27 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater - w/Marty Friedman

28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater - w/Marty Friedman

29 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

March

1 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park