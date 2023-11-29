MARTY FRIEDMAN Releases Breathtaking Version Of Christmas Classic

With the 2023 Christmas season in full swing, music fans are on the hunt for new versions of the Holiday songs they love and adore. Spirits have been lifted as word about two new Christmas metal compilations have begun to spread, A Very Metal Christmas Vols. 1 & 2. Both compilations offer refreshing and energetic versions of seasonal favorites by the likes of Rainbow's Graham Bonnet, Megadeth's Chris Poland, King's X's Ty Tabor, George Lynch, Great White's Jack Russell, Vixen's Janet Gardner, Angel's Frank DiMino and many more.

Today, a new single from the second volume is made available on all digital music platforms - an absolutely breathtaking version of the Judy Garland beloved ballad “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”. Performed by legendary guitar virtuoso, formerly of metal giants Megadeth, Marty Friedman proves that music doesn’t need to have walls of distortion or endless solos to be powerful. Instead, Friedman’s take on the song mixes acoustic and electric guitars with nary a distortion pedal in sight. His playing is both passionate and effortless, expressing the hope-amidst-sorrow emotion of the song perfectly. With a stellar guest appearance by Friedman’s life partner and frequent collaborator, Japanese cellist Hiyori Okuda, this track is sure to bring the warmth of the Christmas spirit to any home.

Stream/download the single here, listen below:

A Very Metal Christmas and A Very Metal Christmas II can be ordered via the links below:

A Very Metal Christmas:

- CD

- Vinyl

- Digital

A Very Metal Christmas II:

- CD

- Vinyl

- Digital

A Very Metal Christmas tracklisting:

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" - Tim "Ripper" Owens, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, David Ellefson

"Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" - Cherie Currie, Tracii Guns

"Feliz Navidad" - Stephen Pearcy, Vinnie Moore

"Carol Of The Bells" - Chris Poland

"Last Christmas" - Graham Bonnet, Mick Box

"Please Come Home For Christmas" - Carmine Appice, Ty Tabor, Paul Shortino, Phil Soussan

"White Christmas" - Bulletboys

"Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/2"4 - George Lynch

"Merry Xmas Everybody" - Kim McAuliffe & Cliff Evans

"Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town" - Paul Dianno

"Happy Holiday" - Enuff Z'nuff

"Little Saint Nick" - L.A. Guns

"Donner & Blitzen" (Achim Koehler Mix) - Thor

A Very Metal Christmas II tracklisting:

"O Holy Night" - Glenn Hughes

"Blue Christmas" - Jack Russell, Chris Holmes

"Winter Wonderland" - Fast Eddie Clarke, Steve Overland

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" - Janet Gardner

"Another Rock And Roll Christmas" - Paul Dianno, Paul Samson

"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" - Marty Friedman

"It's A Wonderful Life" - George Lynch & Jeff Pilson

"Father Christmas" - Pretty Boy Floyd

"Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" - Gilby Clarke

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" - Helix

"Run, Rudolph Run" - Faster Pussycat

"Silent Night" - Frank DiMino, Tracii Guns

"What Child Is This?" - Glen Drover