MARTY FRIEDMAN Talks To Original GRIM REAPER Guitarist NICK BOWCOTT About Artistry, Identity & Creating Your Own Style; Video

“Mastery” might be at the top of your mind when you think of Marty Friedman: his iconic shred duo with Jason Becker, Cacophony; the legendary licks and leads of his tenure with Megadeth; and an immensely impressive array of solo work and supplementary projects, including work with the band Tourniquet and with Enzo and the Glory Ensemble, all demonstrate his abilities. While his chops are unquestionably ferocious, the sonic scope of his career would be undercut if we reduced it to mere shredding and soloing.

The inimitable combination of Friedman’s distinctive playing style and unique approach is instantly recognizable, elevating his output beyond simple technical proficiency. Practice might make perfect, but establishing your own creative voice is an elusive endeavor, one Friedman argues is integral to the artistry of your craft. How does one accomplish such a formidable feat?

Sweetwater’s harbinger of heavy metal, Nick Bowcott, sits down with longtime pal Marty Friedman to talk about his approach to soloing, artistic identity, and the importance of creating your own voice.