MÄRVEL Release ABBA Inspired Single “Slasher With A Broken Heart”

Swedish power-trio Märvel have launched their single and music video “Slasher With A Broken Heart”. The track is the first taste of an upcoming studio album that will be released in 2022 as part of the band’s 20th anniversary. Inspired by the love story between ABBA singer Agnetha Fältskog and her stalker, ”Slasher With A Broken Heart” tells a tale of both love, loneliness, and obsession, all filtered through Märvel’s energetic, powerful, and undoubtedly catchy take on melodic garage rock.

Guitarist/Vocalist The King explains the song: “This song is about the relationship between ABBA singer Agnetha Fältskog and her stalker, Gert van der Graaf. After falling head over heels in love with Agnetha, Gert bought a house next to the superstar, and the two somehow eventually ended up as a couple. However falling in love with your stalker is not a good way to start a relationship, and when Agnetha eventually broke up with Gert, he turned completely mad. As mad as a Slasher with a Broken heart. It all ended up with ’someone standing in the bushes behind your house….’”

The King continues: “Even for a creepy stalker, loneliness is a terrible feeling. It’s something affecting all humans. I find that interesting, and it’s something that inspired me to write this song.”

”Slasher With A Broken Heart” is out now via The Sign Records. The single was released with a music video. More music from Märvel coming soon.