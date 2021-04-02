MASON HILL Release Official Music Video For "D.N.A."

Glasgow, UK based rock band Mason Hill has released the official music video for their blistering single, "D.N.A.". Directed and produced by David Barras and Scott McKay for Strangeboat Productions, "D.N.A." is the third single off the band's chart dominating debut album, Against The Wall.

Released on March 5th, Against The Wall landed at #19 on the UK national album chart, and reached over 750,000 streams on Spotify. Against The Wall also hit #1 in the UK rock album chart, marking the first time a rock band has debuted with their album in the UK Top 20 since Greta Van Fleet in 2018. Also, the first time a British rock act has debuted with their album in the UK Top 20 and # 1 in the UK rock album chart since Royal Blood and Lonely The Brave back in 2014.

It's an incredible achievement for a new British rock band, starting from an almost zero sales base, and during a pandemic when there has been no traditional retail, no live shows or touring opportunities.

“Our fans have been so supportive and to have a top 20 national album on our first release is mind blowing. We are extremely humbled at the reception Against The Wall has received and needless to say, it has been an extremely bright light for us during this long Covid tunnel. It has made us even more hungry to get back out and play live again. Everyone is itching to crank up the volume and blast out the new material.” - (Scott Taylor - vocals)

Tracklisting:

"Reborn"

"No Regret"

"Against The Wall"

"Broken Son"

"D.N.A."

"Who We Are"

"Find My Way"

"Hold On"

"Out Of Reach"

"We Pray"

"Where I Belong"

"Reborn" (Reprise)

"Against The Wall":

"Hold On":

Mason Hill is set to release their next digital single, a cover of the 2005 Foo Fighters hit "The Best Of You," to all platforms on April 23.