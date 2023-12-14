MASS INFECTION Announce New Drummer SEPTIMUS

Greek death dealers, Mass Infection, have issued the following band lineup news...

"Hello everyone,

We've got some thrilling news to share with you all! Septimus (Disavowed, Necrovile, ex-Pestilence) will be the new drummer of Mass Infection, bringing a powerhouse of skills and an infectious energy to the band.

A massive heartfelt thanks goes to Giulio Galati for all his invaluable contribution to Mass Infection.

Many great things are on the way, so stay tuned."