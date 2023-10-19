MASTERPLAN To Release Masterplan (Anniversary Edition) In November; Includes Bonus DVD

Power metal veterans, Masterplan, will release an Anniversary Edition of their self-titled album, Masterplan, on November 10 via AFM Records.

Just in time for the 20th anniversary of the self-titled melodic power metal masterpiece, the debut album of Masterplan is finally available again!

Now in three exciting new editions, all containing three bonus tracks. Besides the two limited vinyl configurations, the digipak contains the bonus DVD, Live in Gothenburg 2003, plus additional backstage footage, available for the first time.

Tracklisting:

"Spirit Never Die"

"Enlighten Me"

"Kind Hearted Light"

"Crystal Night"

"Soulburn"

"Heroes"

"Sail On"

"Into The Light"

"Crawling From Hell"

"Bleeding Eyes"

"When Love Comes Close"

"The Kid Rocks On"

"Through Thick & Thin"

"Black Dog" Originally performed by Led Zeppelin

Bonus DVD:

Live in Gothenburg 2003 (Live concert from Gothenburg 2003)

Masterplan Off Stage (Documentary)

- Recorded by Andy Sneap at Crazy Cat Studio, Hamburg

- Mixed by Mikko Karmila at Finnvox Studio Helsinki

- Mastered by Mika Jussila at Finnvox Studio Helsinki CD & DVD