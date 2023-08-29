MASTIC SCUM Releases “Create And Destroy” Video

After a successful festival season, Austrian sci-fi death metal machine Mastic Scum has released "Create And Destroy", another video for a song from its current longplayer Icon. The album, full of massively groovy tech/death anthems, was released last fall and is available as CD as well as on red vinyl in stores, from the label or from the band. 

In the following weeks the band will also play live shows in Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic.

Dates:

September
9 – St. Martin, Austria – Rockshock Theatre
29 – Eastend Berlin, Germany – Eastend Berlin

October
14 – Vysoke Myto, Czech Republic – Massacre in VM #10

November
11 – Fischamend, Austria – Stand Up Club 



