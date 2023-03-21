MASTIC SCUM Share “Digital Dementia” Music Video; New Tour Dates
The sixth album of the death metal machine Mastic Scum, titled Icon, has been in the stores since October 7, 2022. The quartet has now released a solid video clip for album opener “Digital Dementia”.
Furthermore, the band will play several festival and club stages in Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic from April onwards to promote Icon live.
Dates:
April
1 – Saalfelden, Austria – Nexus Metal Bash
15 – Linz, Austria – Shredfest Linz #11
May
12 – Wien Szene, Austria – Metalnight Outbreak
19 – Hodonin, Czech Republic – Club Nautilus
20 – Decin, Czech Republic – Nice To Eat You Deathfest
June
9 – Tabakfabrik, Germany – Passau
10 – Reichenbach, Germany – Chronical Moshers
July
8 – Trutnov, Czech Republic – Obscene Extreme Festival
August
5 – Chodova, Czech Republic – Chodovo-Plansky Fest
September
29 – Berlin, Germany – Eastened Club
October
14 – Vysoke Myto, Czech Republic – Massacre In V.M. #10
The complete album is not only available at streaming platforms, but also as a CD jewelcase, digipak edition in a boxset, and limited red vinyl in stores, at the label, the band or at the mailorder of your choice and contains ten massively groovy death anthems. Order at mdd-shop.de