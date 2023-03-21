MASTIC SCUM Share “Digital Dementia” Music Video; New Tour Dates

The sixth album of the death metal machine Mastic Scum, titled Icon, has been in the stores since October 7, 2022. The quartet has now released a solid video clip for album opener “Digital Dementia”.

Furthermore, the band will play several festival and club stages in Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic from April onwards to promote Icon live.

Dates:

April

1 – Saalfelden, Austria – Nexus Metal Bash

15 – Linz, Austria – Shredfest Linz #11

May

12 – Wien Szene, Austria – Metalnight Outbreak

19 – Hodonin, Czech Republic – Club Nautilus

20 – Decin, Czech Republic – Nice To Eat You Deathfest

June

9 – Tabakfabrik, Germany – Passau

10 – Reichenbach, Germany – Chronical Moshers

July

8 – Trutnov, Czech Republic – Obscene Extreme Festival

August

5 – Chodova, Czech Republic – Chodovo-Plansky Fest

September

29 – Berlin, Germany – Eastened Club

October

14 – Vysoke Myto, Czech Republic – Massacre In V.M. #10

The complete album is not only available at streaming platforms, but also as a CD jewelcase, digipak edition in a boxset, and limited red vinyl in stores, at the label, the band or at the mailorder of your choice and contains ten massively groovy death anthems. Order at mdd-shop.de