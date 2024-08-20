MASTODON Announce Crack The Skye 15th Anniversary Deluxe Editions

Mastodon have announced 15th anniversary deluxe editions of their Crack The Skye album, due for release on October 4.

The release will be available in multiple configurations: 2LP + Blu-Ray Deluxe Box, 2CD + Blu-Ray Deluxe, 2LP Deluxe Vinyl, 2CD Deluxe, and Digital Deluxe.

All versions feature the original album remastered plus the instrumental album, The Score, plus brand-new artwork designed by the band's long-time collaborator, Paul Romano.

The Limited Edition 2LP & 2CD sets also boast a bevy of exclusive and essential extras like a Blu-Ray featuring high-res audio, animated 10th Anniversary Tour Visuals, Original Crack the Skye Film and extended & remastered Making Of documentary.

They also feature art extras like expanded booklets, 24x24 poster, custom magnets (2LP box) and sheet of stamps (2CD set).

Pre-order yours now, here.