MASTODON Release Lyric Video For "Peace And Tranquility"

To commemorate the opening night - tonight, April 21st - of their co-headlining North American tour with Opeth, Mastodon has released a lyric video for the song "Peace And Tranquility", from their double album Hushed And Grim, released in October 2021 via Reprise Records.

Catch Mastodon on tour with Opeth in Canada and The United States at the following venues:

Dates:

April

21 - Place Bell - Montreal, QC

22 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto, ON

23 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH

24 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

26 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA

28 - Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

29 - The Masonic - Detroit, MI

30 - Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

May

1 - The Myth - St. Paul, MN

3 - TCU Place - Saskatoon, SK

4 - Grey Eagle Events Centre - Calgary, AB

5 - EDM Expo Centre - Edmonton, AB

7 - Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC

8 - Paramount Theater - Seattle, WA

9 - Keller Auditorium - Portland, OR

11 - Municipal Auditorium - Riverside, CA