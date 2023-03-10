MATT STARR Steps In For KIX Drummer JIMMY CHALFANT As He Continues Recovery - "We Have Been Very Fortunate To Find Someone Who I Think Is The Best Possible Choice For Us"

KIX drummer, Jimmy “Chocolate” Chalfant, collapsed onstage toward the end of the band's November 18 concert at the Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg, VA, apparently suffering a heart attack.

Chalfant has released the following statement via the band's Facebook page:

"Hello Friends! Jimmy here! As you all know, I’ve had some health issues in the last few months. And, I thank the lord for allowing me to continue my life on this earth for a while longer.

I’ve been working hard to get back into playing shape and it has been going pretty well. But, I’ve also had a couple setbacks in the last few weeks. With the support of my wife Cathy, my KIX bandmates and crew, and all of our friends and fans, I will continue working to return to Rock Your Face Off to the best of my ability. BUT, I’m not there yet. And truth be told, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to get back to where I was before.

I’ve come to the realization that I will not be able to return to the stage as soon as I was hoping. I’ve been discussing with my wife and bandmates all the different scenarios for KIX to get back to playing for our fans again. We’ve all thought long and hard about it and have decided it is best to go forward with someone to fill-in for me until I can return. And, we have been very fortunate to find someone who I think is the best possible choice for us.

Please show your love and support to Matt Starr as we welcome him into the KIX camp. He is an amazing drummer/vocalist who has played with a who’s who of the hard rock world, most notably with Ace Frehley and Mr. Big. I am humbled and honored that he has agreed to help us out and I welcome him with open arms.

As of now, Matt will be playing all the KIX shows through the Monsters Of Rock Cruise April 29 - May 4." - Jimmy

