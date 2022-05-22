MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE - "What Do You Mean 'I Ain't Kind'? (Video)

The clip below, shot during a Megadeth show on The Metal Tour Of The Year 2022, proves that frontman Dave Mustaine isn't the bad guy people used to make him out to be.

On Saturday, April 9th, Megadeth embarked upon The Metal Tour Of The Year 2022 with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames at The Michelob Ultra Arena inside The Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fan-filmed footage can be enjoyed below.

Megadeth's 10-song set list was as follows:

"Hangar 18"

"Dread And The Fugitive Mind"

"Sweating Bullets"

"She-Wolf"

"Trust"

"Conquer Or Die"

"Dystopia"

"Symphony Of Destruction"

"Peace Sells"

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"