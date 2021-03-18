MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Displays Efficient Practice Routine In New Video Tutorial

"Have you ever wondered why some players make consistent progress and seem to always get better while others are stuck? The difference is not talent, it's focus and intention," says Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro.

"Dedication and discipline every day will improve your technical skills and give you both confidence and pleasure. It's so tempting to go the easy path. Put a blues backing track and jam along — the same licks and phrases. But by only doing this, you will sooner or later blame outside factors like your lack of talent and be frustrated again... only one hour a day, you will see results faster than you can imagine."

Kiko demonstrates this in the video below, utilizing the solo from "Post American World", which appears on Megadeth's 2016 album, Dystopia.

"For years I have been optimizing my study formula so that I can always be prepared for the most challenging situations - like playing for 50,000 people at a festival - in a minimal amount of time," admits Loureiro.

Check out the official video for "Post American World" by Megadeth: