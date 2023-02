Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has shared anouther Practicing At Home video. This time re runs through "Vital Signs" from his solo instrumental album, Open Source, released in 2020.

Tracklisting:

"Overflow

"EDM (e-Dependent Mind)"

"Imminent Threat"

"Liquid Times"

"Sertão"

"Vital Signs"

"Dreamlike"

"Black Ice"

"In Motion"

"Running With The Bulls"

"Du Monde"

Album stream: