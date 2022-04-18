MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Talks Relearning Old Songs, Keeping Up Your Chops - "You Have To Find The Joy In Practicing" (Video)
April 18, 2022, an hour ago
Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has shared another fan-fuelled Q&A session via his official Youtube channel. Check it out below.
On Saturday, April 9th, Megadeth embarked upon The Metal Tour Of The Year 2022 with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames at The Michelob Ultra Arena inside The Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fan-filmed footage can be enjoyed below.
Megadeth's 10-song set list was as follows:
"Hangar 18"
"Dread And The Fugitive Mind"
"Sweating Bullets"
"She-Wolf"
"Trust"
"Conquer Or Die"
"Dystopia"
"Symphony Of Destruction"
"Peace Sells"
"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"
Remaining dates on The Metal Tour Of The Year 2022 are as listed:
April
19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
21 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
26 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena
27 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse
29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
30 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center * (no Trivium)
May
3 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
4 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
6 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
7 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
10 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena
12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
15 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
17 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
19 – Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre