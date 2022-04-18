MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Talks Relearning Old Songs, Keeping Up Your Chops - "You Have To Find The Joy In Practicing" (Video)

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has shared another fan-fuelled Q&A session via his official Youtube channel. Check it out below.

On Saturday, April 9th, Megadeth embarked upon The Metal Tour Of The Year 2022 with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames at The Michelob Ultra Arena inside The Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fan-filmed footage can be enjoyed below.

Megadeth's 10-song set list was as follows:

"Hangar 18"

"Dread And The Fugitive Mind"

"Sweating Bullets"

"She-Wolf"

"Trust"

"Conquer Or Die"

"Dystopia"

"Symphony Of Destruction"

"Peace Sells"

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

Remaining dates on The Metal Tour Of The Year 2022 are as listed:

April

19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

21 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

26 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

27 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse

29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

30 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center * (no Trivium)

May

3 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

4 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

6 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

7 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

10 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

15 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

17 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

19 – Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre