MEGADETH Issues Teaser For “Killing Time” Video

Megadeth will release their music video for “Killing Time” on December 16. A teaser for the track from their new album The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! is available below and will be the fifth installment from the band’s short film series featuring mascot Vic Rattlehead. The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! came in at #22 on our BravePicks 2022 list.

Killing Time: Chapter V

Premieres Friday, December 16



Set a reminder: https://t.co/N3VG2D6VVq pic.twitter.com/mdeYZmagUs — Megadeth (@Megadeth) December 14, 2022

Enter the 2022 Megadeth Christmas Card Contest! Send your original designs and you could win the Grand Prize Pack loaded with Mega Swag, or one of the 2nd - 10th place prize packs. Winners will be picked by Dave Mustaine. The contest closes at 11:59 p.m. PST Friday, December 23, 2022.

Your card design should scale to 5″ X 7″ image size (300 dpi, large pixels size), portrait or landscape, hand-drawn or digital. Card must be your original art. You may enter as many times as you like (10 max per day) at this location. You'll need to have a Megadeth Cyber Army Premium, Digital, or Free Membership to enter. Not a member yet? Join now here. All Megadeth fans world-wide are welcome to submit entries.

The Grand Prize Pack consists of:

The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! 2LP Vinyl Set Signed by Megadeth

Warheads On Foreheads 4LP Vinyl Set Signed by Dave Mustaine

Dave Mustaine Guitar Strap Signed by Dave

Dave Mustaine's White Megadeth Logo Wristbands

Dirk Verbeuren Signature Drum Sticks Signed by Dirk

Dave Mustaine, Kiko Loureiro, James LoMenzo Guitar Picks

Megadeth Cyber Army Challenge Coins Collection

Megadeth Collectible All Access Tour Laminate

Vic Christmas T-Shirt + Bandana

In live news, Megadeth's first concert of 2023 is March 24th at Knotfest, Australia in Melbourne at Flemington Racecourse.