MEGADETH Live In Texas; Front-Row Video Streaming
August 25, 2021, an hour ago
Megadeth's Tour Of The Year with Lamb Of God, Trivium and Hatebreed landed at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas on August 22. YouTube user Jay Jameson has posted footage of Megadeth's first three songs, shot from the front-row. Watch below.
Megadeth's setlist:
"Hangar 18"
"Wake Up Dead"
"In My Darkest Hour"
"Sweating Bullets"
"Trust"
"Conquer Or Die!"
"Dystopia"
"Symphony Of Destruction"
"Peace Sells"
"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"
Upcoming Tour Of The Year dates are listed below.
August
25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
31 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
September
1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
9 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival *
12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
October
1 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
* Festival Date featuring all 4 bands.