MEGADETH Live In Texas; Front-Row Video Streaming

Megadeth's Tour Of The Year with Lamb Of God, Trivium and Hatebreed landed at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas on August 22. YouTube user Jay Jameson has posted footage of Megadeth's first three songs, shot from the front-row. Watch below.

Megadeth's setlist:

"Hangar 18"

"Wake Up Dead"

"In My Darkest Hour"

"Sweating Bullets"

"Trust"

"Conquer Or Die!"

"Dystopia"

"Symphony Of Destruction"

"Peace Sells"

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

Upcoming Tour Of The Year dates are listed below.

August

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

31 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

September

1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

9 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival *

12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

October

1 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

* Festival Date featuring all 4 bands.