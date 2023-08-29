MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE On Wargaming Collaboration - "I Like The Fact They Made Me Look A Little Younger, And A Little Bit More Dashing"

Wargaming recently announced an electrifying collaboration with iconic metal band Megadeth. A multi-product musical in-game event called Metal Fest is set to bring the thunderous power of metal to four popular products: World of Tanks Modern Armor; World of Tanks Blitz; World of Warships; and World of Warships: Legends.

Screen Rant sat down with Dave Mustaine to discuss how the Wargaming collaboration began, his own personal history with video games, and what he thinks fans will like most about Metal Fest. An excerpt follows...

Screen Rant: Well, first, I would love to know a little bit about how this collaboration first came about for you guys and Wargaming.

Dave Mustaine: "I wish I really knew how the chain of events took place, but I was approached through management. They had said that they had spoken to somebody - and like I said, chicken or the egg, I don't know which came first - but as soon as it got to me, it didn't matter, because the cool factor was there and I wanted to do this. Some of these games, they're super successful games, but they're for people who have no life; sitting around and building igloos and stuff like that, that's not my idea of fun.

I like to have interactions with other people and to get some kind of benefit from it. Like with my whole martial arts thing, if there were no ranking system in there, I don't know how many people would really do it. Because a lot of it is the respect that you get from having something on your body that shows other people,"I don't have to open my mouth, but I'm better than you." And it's only in martial arts, it's not like you get a belt for being in home ec, like, "I make better cookies than you, Deven, I've got a black apron." [Laughs]

Scree Rant: Honestly, they should do that. That would be great. You said this game had a cool factor for you. Can you elaborate on that a little bit?

Mustaine: "Well, I think first off the history of the game. It's one of those games that has survived through all the different phases of games coming and going. The infrastructure is something that I was really surprised to see how many people were involved in and how finely tuned the mechanism of the Wargaming business was. I knew them from their spokesman Arnold Schwarzenegger; I'd seen that and thought it was a great ad.

We had our own association with Arnold from The Last Action Hero movie, and I remember I thought, "S***, if it's good enough for Arnold it's good enough for us." And the graphics have been great, it's really mind blowing. I like the fact they made me look a little younger and a little bit more dashing. So far everything's great and I'm really looking forward to immersing myself in the game and playing it with my friends."

Read more at Screen Rant.

Metal Fest is a celebration of the genre, featuring exclusive voiceovers by Dave Mustaine, frontman of Megadeth; James Lomenzo; Dirk Verbeuren; and Kiko Loureiro, as well as an array of Megadeth-branded in-game items such as tanks and warships, in-game missions and quests, integrated songs, and much more.

The highlight of this collaboration is the introduction of the band’s iconic mascot, Vic Rattlehead, who will be making his debut appearance in video games with a stunning 3D representation and unique voiceover.

"This is the first time our images have been immortalized in video games! Moreover, our mascot has unleashed its own roaring voice, adding even more metal mayhem to the games. We've laid down over 350 mind-melting voice lines, and players will feel the thunder as we command during the battles. We have tanks, we have warships, and we are ready for Wargaming Metal Fest!," says Dave Mustaine, frontman of Megadeth.

Join Wargaming Metal Fest here.

World of Tanks Modern Armor

August 29 – September 25, 2023

Players will be able to complete Challenges to unlock various Megadeth-themed rewards. Two new tanks inspired by the albums “Peace Sells…but Who’s Buying?” and “The Sick, The Dying… and the Dead!” will make their debut in the Store. Vic Rattlehead will appear as an exclusive 3D Commander, while Dave Mustaine, James Lomenzo, Dirk Verbeuren, and Kiko Loureiro will be added as 2D Commanders, all with their own unique voiceovers. Tankers will enjoy two Megadeth songs ("Soldier On!" and "Peace Sells") in the Garage if they own the Megadeth tanks, fueling the adrenaline of battles with pure rock power.

World of Tanks Blitz

August 29 – September 3, 2023

World of Tanks Blitz players can join in the action with a dedicated Megadeth quest, offering exclusive prizes such as static and animated camos inspired by various Megadeth album covers; a unique tank skin inspired by the “Peace Sells…but Who’s Buying?” album for the Chieftain Mk. 6; avatars; and collectible items. An exact replica of Dave Mustaine's guitar will create a special atmosphere in the Hangar, as players dive into thrilling metal-infused battles.

World of Warships PC

August 28 – September 13, 2023

World of Warships players will be engaged in special missions to obtain exclusive Commanders! Dave Mustaine will be immortalized as a ship Commander with an original voiceover, and Vic Rattlehead will also join the fray, issuing orders with a menacing voice. As the final reward, the powerful Death Ray patch will be granted, marking conquerors of the seas with true metal prestige.

Additionally, two special bundles holding ship Commanders will also be available. Players who obtain the “Megadeth: Set the Seas Afire” bundle will also receive ferocious cruiser Rattlehead inspired by the “Rust in Peace” album cover as a bonus. When playing this ship, you will hear the famous "Tornado of Souls" song from the same album, making battles even more intense.

World of Warships Legends

August 28 – October 2, 2023

In World of Warships: Legends, players will be rewarded with cruiser Rattlehead, and while helming her, Captains can also embrace guises for both Dave and Vic as rewards. Moreover, players can also obtain a themed patch and flag featuring the band's logo and Vic's head, displaying their loyalty to the metal legends.