MEGADETH Statement Offers Clarity On Recent Show Cancellation - "It's Disappointing When Someone You Admire Talks Out Their A$$ About You"

Based on Peter Frampton’s recent statement, Megadeth feels it’s important to clear up some misinformation about the group’s recent show cancellation (Sunday, September 15 at Virginia Credit Union Live! at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia). As recently reported, Frampton stated that Megadeth’s soundcheck damaged the venue, forcing Frampton to also cancel his show there a few days later.

Megadeth did not even get a chance to sound check at all in Richmond, Virginia contrary to what Peter Frampton reports.

Megadeth's rigger was in the venue's steel grid system above the stage getting ready to hang the lights when he noticed there was damage to the venue's grid. He pointed this out immediately to the promoters and the venue. It was determined that it was unsafe for Megadeth to hang their production or put the band on stage at the risk of in-house grid failure to support the weight of the touring lighting and sound which could fall on the band, crew members, or audience, as it could cause serious injury or death. Therefore, Megadeth, the local promoter, the venue, and booking agents had no other option than to cancel the show.

“It seems Frampton was misinformed about our show being cancelled,” says Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine. “The decision was purely based on safety. It's disappointing when someone you admire talks out their ass about you.”

(Photo - Ryan Chang)