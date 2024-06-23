Melodic Death Metallers THERMALITY Shares New Single "Fire Will Reign"

"Fire Will Reign" has been unleashed into the world. It’s the second single from Thermality’s upcoming album, The Final Hours. The single captures the essence of melodic death metal and is a testament to the songwriting abilities of this young band. With one foot firmly rooted in the '90s Gothenburg sound and the other stepping into the future, "Fire Will Reign" is the perfect blend of past, present, and future.

Ludvig Sommar of Thermality comments: "The song was written with the idea of combining an old-school sound with some modern elements, making it familiar for both older and younger listeners. The song takes a leap backward into the mid-'90s in terms of the sound while keeping a rather modern approach to a very iconic concept, aiming for a more aggressive song and at the same time keeping it true to what we like and enjoy listening to ourselves."

Hailing from the heart of Sweden, Thermality brings a fresh and innovative approach to the genre, blending nostalgic elements with a contemporary edge.

Since their inception in 2020, Thermality has ascended swiftly, garnering plenty of acclaim for their debut album, Before I Get To Rest, released in February 2023. Building upon this success, in June of 2023 the band unveiled their first EP, Tales From The North, which received widespread praise from fans and critics alike.

With their upcoming album The Final Hours, set to be released August 16, Thermality invites metal enthusiasts worldwide to embark on a journey of old-school aggression and modern innovation. Recorded at the esteemed Studio Fredman and expertly mixed and mastered by Fredrik Nordström, this album represents a pinnacle of the band's creative prowess.

The Final Hours tracklisting:

"MMXXIV"

"Weeping Angels"

"Thorns Of Salem"

"Fire Will Reign"

"Stranger"

"Windigo"

"Clones"

"Forsaken"

"Nightfall"

"The Hunter & The Nightmare"

"The Guardian"

"Divinity Pt.1"

"Divinity Pt.2"

"Stranger" lyric video:

Thermality are:

Hampus Sätterlund - Drums

Ludvig Sommar - Vocals

Noel Hoflund Jonsson - Guitar

Ture Skärfstad Stål - Bass

Walter Hamilton - Guitar

(Photo - Anna Synnerö)