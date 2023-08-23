MELVINS Dedicate “Twins Of Evil Tour” To Drummer DALE CROVER As He Prepares For Emergency Spinal Surgery

Tomorrow (Thursday, August 24), Melvins, continuing their 40th anniversary celebrations, launch the “Twins of Evil Tour” - a seven-week trek that sees the Los Angeles-by-way-of-Washington band joined by Japanese trio, Boris, with both groups performing classic albums in their entirety: Bullhead (Melvins) and Heavy Rocks (Boris).

A message from Melvins: "We are sad to announce that literally days before leaving on tour, our drummer Dale Crover learned he needed immediate emergency spinal surgery, which will take him out of commission for months. He's doing as well as can be expected considering the severity of the situation.

The one stroke of luck in all this was that Coady Willis, part of the Melvins' family for 8+ years, who literally trained in sitting by Dale's side on too many tours to count, is able to step in and take over on drums.

With Mr. Phylzzz already on the road heading to L.A. from Chicago and Boris flying in from Japan, we all felt we needed to support Dale and the other bands on the bill, as well as the ticket holders, by continuing with the tour as scheduled.

We ask everyone's solidarity during this dark time. Obviously, our primary concern right now is Dale's health, and we're doing everything possible on our end to make sure he gets what he needs to make a full recovery."



Tickets for the “Twins Of Evil Tour” are on-sale now. Mr. Phylzzz opens on all dates.

Dates:

August

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

25 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

26 - Fresno, CA - Strummer’s

27 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

28 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

29 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre

31 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

September

1 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Spokane

3 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM

5 - Fargo, ND - The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

7 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

8 - Chicago, IL - Metro

9 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

12 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

13 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

14 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian

16 - Maspeth, NY - Desertfest NYC

18 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

19 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

20 - Bethlehem, PA - MusicFest Café

21 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

22 - Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre

23 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

24 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

27 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

28 - Savannah, GA - District Live

29 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

30 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina’s

October

2 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live – Studio

3 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

4 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

5 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

6 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

7 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

9 - Denver, CO - Summit

11 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

13 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

14 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

(Photo - Chris Casella)