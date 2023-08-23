MELVINS Dedicate “Twins Of Evil Tour” To Drummer DALE CROVER As He Prepares For Emergency Spinal Surgery
Tomorrow (Thursday, August 24), Melvins, continuing their 40th anniversary celebrations, launch the “Twins of Evil Tour” - a seven-week trek that sees the Los Angeles-by-way-of-Washington band joined by Japanese trio, Boris, with both groups performing classic albums in their entirety: Bullhead (Melvins) and Heavy Rocks (Boris).
A message from Melvins: "We are sad to announce that literally days before leaving on tour, our drummer Dale Crover learned he needed immediate emergency spinal surgery, which will take him out of commission for months. He's doing as well as can be expected considering the severity of the situation.
The one stroke of luck in all this was that Coady Willis, part of the Melvins' family for 8+ years, who literally trained in sitting by Dale's side on too many tours to count, is able to step in and take over on drums.
With Mr. Phylzzz already on the road heading to L.A. from Chicago and Boris flying in from Japan, we all felt we needed to support Dale and the other bands on the bill, as well as the ticket holders, by continuing with the tour as scheduled.
We ask everyone's solidarity during this dark time. Obviously, our primary concern right now is Dale's health, and we're doing everything possible on our end to make sure he gets what he needs to make a full recovery."
Tickets for the “Twins Of Evil Tour” are on-sale now. Mr. Phylzzz opens on all dates.
Dates:
August
24 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
25 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
26 - Fresno, CA - Strummer’s
27 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
28 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
29 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre
31 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
September
1 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Spokane
3 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM
5 - Fargo, ND - The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company
6 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
7 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II
8 - Chicago, IL - Metro
9 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
12 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme
13 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
14 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian
16 - Maspeth, NY - Desertfest NYC
18 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
19 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
20 - Bethlehem, PA - MusicFest Café
21 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
22 - Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre
23 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
24 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
27 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
28 - Savannah, GA - District Live
29 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
30 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina’s
October
2 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live – Studio
3 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
4 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
5 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
6 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom
7 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
9 - Denver, CO - Summit
11 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
13 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
14 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
(Photo - Chris Casella)