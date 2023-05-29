Members Of MEGADETH, FISHBONE, EARTH CRISIS And More Join Two Minutes To Late Night Crew For Metal Cover Of TINA TURNER's "One Of The Living"; Video

Singer, dancer, actress and author Tina Turner, often referred to as the "Queen Of Rock 'N' Roll", passed away on May 24 after a long illness. She was 83. The Two Minutes To Late Night crew pay tribute with their cover of "One Of The Living". Watch the video below.

A message states: "When Karl from Earth Crisis asks to cover the angry Tina song from Mad Max, you gather the oddest team of musicians possible and give it a breakdown. RIP to simply The Best, Tina Turner. This is the 65th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. Become a Patreon patron today and get access to exclusive rewards like patches, t-shirts, even custom songs! Plus, you get to see every cover we make before it publicly premieres."

This cover features:

Karl Buechner - Earth Crisis

Jennifer Vito - War On Women

Dirk Verbeuren - Megadeth

Joe Principe - Rise Against

Angelo Moore - Fishbone