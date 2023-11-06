Members Of SLAYER, EXODUS, SOULFLY, OVERKILL To Serve As Guest Presenters At 2024 Extreme Music Awards

The inaugural Extreme Music Awards will be held on January 13, 2024 at Empire Live in Albany, New York.

The award show will feature guest presenters from world-renowned bands, including members of Slayer, Exodus, Rancid, Soulfly, Overkill, Biohazard, Hatebreed and more,

The Extreme Music Awards was the conception of Mike Valente of Upstate Black N Blue Productions, who then assembled the team of RadioRadioX, Capital Underground, That Fuzzing Rock Show and 518Scene.com. All five of these entertainment media forces have joined together to bring the inaugural Extreme Music Awards show to life and give recognition to the most extreme music acts in the 518 Capital Region of Upstate New York.

Tickets to this event are limited and expected to sell out, with general on sale here.

Attendees will be able to enjoy a full concert experience by house band Uncle Samm, in addition to watching the awards ceremony. In between presenters, they can also look forward to a raffle for a chance to win prizes like signed drum heads, guitars, gift certificates, and more.

Stay tuned at ExtremeMusicAwards.com for more information in the coming weeks about the EMA’s legendary rock and metal presenters and judges.