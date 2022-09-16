MERCYFUL FATE Live At Wacken Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video Released

Last month, Mercyful Fate paid a visit to Germany's Wacken Open Air festival on their very first tour since 1999. You can watch professionally-filmed video of the band performing "Evil", "Come To The Sabbath", and "Satan's Fall", below:

Mercyful Fate recently announced their first North American headlining tour in over two decades. The journey will commence on October 25 in Dallas, Texas and weave its way through fourteen cities, closing on November 16 in Atlanta, Georgia. The tour follows the band's stunning headlining performance at this year's edition of Psycho Las Vegas.

Vocalist King Diamond comments, "These will be the first Mercyful Fate concerts in North American theaters in over twenty years. Memories of a lifetime. Your special chance to see Mercyful Fate with the full European festival production, but up close and personal. You cannot miss this… I hereby respectfully invite you to Come To The Sabbath by which you may free your soul and feast with us in the dark of Night. Witches and Demons, you may come as you are! Satanic Regards - King Diamond 666."

Support for Mercyful Fate will be provided by Kreator and labelmates, Midnight. Tickets at mercyfulfatecoven.com. Multiple limited VIP packages are available, which will include Meet & Greets, photo opps, private Q&As, exclusive merch, and more. Further info at mercyfulfatecoven.com.

Dates:

October

25 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

27 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

29 - Inglewood, CA - Youtube Theater

30 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

November

1 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

3 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

4 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

5 - Detroit, MI - Masonic

8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

10 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theater

11 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

13 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall At Fenway

14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

16 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Mercyful Fate is currently working on a new album and recently gave fans a taste of the new material when they debuted a song called "The Jackal Of Salzburg" in Germany this past June as well as at Psycho Las Vegas. The band's current lineup is King Diamond on vocals, Hank Shermann and Mike Wead on guitars, Bjarne T. Holm on drums and Joey Vera on bass.