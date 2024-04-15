MESHUGGAH Drummer TOMAS HAAKE Reacts To Performances By SOLSTICE, MONSTROSITY, COPROFAGO, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, SCARVE And More (Video)

The drumtalk YouTube channel has uploaded a new video with the following introducton:

"Drumtalk took a vacation and sat down with Tomas Haake in Stockholm to do something totally different -- instead of pinning him down with the usual elaborate questions, in this special I confront him with a selection of extraordinary, unique and fantastic songs to react to. See for yourself whether this was a good idea or not...."

Haake reacts to drum performances by Solstice, Monstrosity, Strapping Young Lad, Sadist, Scarve and more.

In 2023, the Drumeo YouTube channel has shared a new showcase video, this time focusing on Meshuggah drummer Tomas Haake. They discuss his unconventional drum grooves, polymetric madness, shifting backbeat, and more.

Drumeo: "Meshuggah’s drummer was only 19 when he joined the award-winning band. Tomas Haake is now known as one of the most influential drummers in heavy music and for good reason. His drumming incorporates syncopated rhythms and ghost notes, adding complexity and flavor to Meshuggah's music. Tomas often creates unusual drum grooves that don't follow typical conventions, and he experiments with programming drums in the computer world.

From his double-kick skills and technical prowess to originating one of the most iconic metal drum parts of all time, let’s talk about why Tomas Haake has become such a legend in the drumming world."