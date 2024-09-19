MESHUGGAH Live At Summer Breeze 2024; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

On August 14th, Swedish extreme metal icons Meshuggah performed at the 2024 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival in Dinkelsbühl. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, courtesy of ARTE Concert.

Setlist:

"Broken Cog"

"Rational Gaze"

"Perpetual Black Second"

"Kaleidoscope"

"God He Sees In Mirrors"

"Born In Dissonance"

"Mind's Mirrors"

"In Death - Is Life"

"In Death - Is Death"

"Humiliative"

"Future Breed Machine"

"Bleed"

"Demiurge"