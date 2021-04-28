Metal Blade Records Announces Collaboration With Violent Gentlemen Brand For "10 Year Collection"; Exclusive, Limited Merchandise Now Available

2021 marks the 10th anniversary for the Violent Gentlemen brand; to commemorate this milestone, Violent Gentlemen has been releasing limited edition products and collaborations on the 27th of each month, which will continue through November 27, 2021. The latest instalment of this "10 Year Collection" is a collaboration with Metal Blade Records, which kicked off April 27.

Violent Gentlemen comments: "We met Brian Slagel (the owner of Metal Blade Records) years ago at a hockey game, and it was an instant connection. He's a fellow hockey psychopath who's dedication to the game goes deeper than you could ever imagine. We've enjoyed many games, concerts, and fantastic meals together. We're extremely proud to finally see our logos together. All Metal Blade Records X VG 10 Year products are available now in limited quantities at violentgentlemen.com."

Brian Slagel (CEO and founder of Metal Blade Records) comments: "I have been a fan and friends with Violent Gentlemen for a long time. It's truly an honor to do this amazing collab with them. Thanks to all over at VG for these awesome designs!! Hope you all enjoy these!"

Purchase exclusive MB/VG jerseys, socks, hoodies, tees, hats, and patches now at violentgentlemen.com/collections/10-year, where a "Slagel Mystery Jersey" is also available, with all proceeds being donated to Hard Knox Rescue. Additionally, fans can purchase the MB/VG jerseys online at the Metal Blade webshop or at the Metal Blade store in Las Vegas, located at:

Antique Mall of America

9151 S Las Vegas Blvd # 344

Las Vegas, NV 89123