Metal Hall Of Fame Responds To Rock Hall’s Snub Of IRON MAIDEN – “Completely Disingenuous”

In response to today’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announcement denying the induction of Iconic Heavy Metal band Iron Maiden, Metal Hall of Fame President/CEO Pat Gesualdo stated the following. "Even though former members of Iron Maiden are being Inducted into the upcoming 2021 Metal Hall of Fame awards gala, the fact that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has just denied the induction of Iron Maiden, or even considers any hard rock or metal band for nomination, is completely disingenuous.

“The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has diluted itself into the popularity hall of fame. They continue to disrespect the entire genre of hard rock and heavy metal music, as well as all of it's fans throughout the world. As the Metal Hall of Fame, we have proved yet again, we are the only institution for hard rock, heavy metal and all of it's fans. This is evident by our inductions with Iconic metal bands, artists, and executives of all time, such as Judas Priest, Randy Rhoads, Anthrax, Geoff Tate, Ronnie James Dio, Megaeforce Records founders Jon and Marcia Zazula,(Inducted by Metallica), as well as many others over the years.

“At the Metal Hall of Fame, we are all about the fans and preserving Hard Rock and Heavy Metal music. Vote's are generated by the fans, as well as our nominating committee. Our Board of Directors is comprised of Legendary hard rock and Heavy Metal Artists and music industry Executives. We have also supported many of those bands with less radio success, who have worked to carry the metal /hard rock flag non-stop for decades, in order to help preserve this style of music that is loved by millions fans throughout the world.”

The Metal Hall Of Fame recently announced the induction of key members of the Iron Maiden family and history - original Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno, Blaze Bayley, and iconic “Eddie” mascot creator Derek Riggs.

Paul Di'Anno wrote and sang on Maiden's first two legendary albums. They are still considered by many Iron Maiden fans to be their favorites.

Blaze Bayley was hired following the departure of vocalist Bruce Dickinson in the 1990s. Bayley wrote and sang for Iron Maiden for five years and recorded two albums with the band. Blaze-era songs are still concert staples in the band’s set list today.

Derek Riggs is the genius behind the visual side of Iron Maiden. He created the iconic “Eddie” character, one of the most beloved mascots in history. Many can argue that a huge part of the band's continuous global success is attributed to the sinister, gruesome, shape-shifting Eddie.

“We are excited to induct these three artists who have helped shape the legacy of Iron Maiden,” says Pat Gesualdo, Metal Hall Of Fame President/CEO.

Gesualdo also addressed the fan's overwhelming demand to induct all former and current members of Iron Maiden. “Along with the band's massive fanbase, we've wanted to induct all the members of the band for years. However, we've been waiting for the green light from management. Hopefully with the continued support and encouragement from fans throughout the world, we can induct all the members of Iron Maiden into the Metal Hall Of Fame soon.”

Additional major updates and surprise inductions will be announced shortly. Due to the current health advisory, the 2021 Metal Hall Of Fame induction ceremony will be held online at a date to be announced.