Metal Hall Of Fame To Be Featured At "Bike Week" In Daytona Beach

The Metal Hall Of Fame along with the Metal Across America Tour, mobile museum, will be featured at Bike Week, the world's largest motorcycle event in Daytona Beach Florida, from March 6-10, 2024.

Fans can stop by the state-or-the-art Metal Hall Of Fame Tour Bus located at the Aku Tiki Inn, 225 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, where there will be Metal Hall Of Fame giveaways, a Podcast that will feature live updates from the event and the tour, a Meet & Greet with Pat Gesualdo, founder and president of the Metal Hall Of Fame, and free samples from Rocavaka, “The Vaka That Rocks.”

The Metal Hall Of Fame All Stars Charity CD (Deko Entertainment/ADA/ Warner Music) will be available at the event as well. 100% of all proceeds from the charity CD goes to bringing free music programs to help special needs children and wounded veterans. The charity CD features original music with Rudy Sarzo, (Whitesnake, Quiet Riot), Bob Daisley (Ozzy Osbourne, Rainbow), Bruce Kulick (Kiss, Union), Tim "Ripper" Owens (KK’s Priest, Judas Priest), Chris Impellitteri (Impellitteri), Bjorn Englen (Yngwie Malmsteen, Dio Disciples), Michael Romeo (Symphony X), Chris Poland (Megadeth, OHM), Tony MacAlpine, (Mike Portnoy, Billy Sheehan), Mike Tirelli, (Riot, Holy Mother), Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob), Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Kiss), and other legendary musicians. The project also features Pat Gesualdo, who tours the world as a professional drummer/clinician and author. He also made music and drumming history when he pioneered the Healing Art of Drum Therapy.

“We recently held the 7th Annual Metal Hall Of Fame Gala, which was a great event as always, honoring those musicians who have worked nonstop for literally decades to help keep Hard Rock and Heavy Metal music relevant,” says Metal Hall Of Fame founder and president Pat Gesualdo. The Gala was sponsored by Metallica's Blackened whiskey, hosted by Eddie Trunk and Cathy Rankin, and featured various performances and Inductions with Tom Morello, Sebastian Bach, Mick Mars, Tim “Ripper” Owens, Carlos Cavazo, Biohazard, Cleopatra Records, Penelope Spheeris, a tribute to late owner of the Whisky a Go Go and Rainbow Bar & Grill, Mikeal Maglieri, and a special 40th career anniversary in Radio Induction for Eddie Trunk. Now we’re getting ready for Bike Week in Daytona Beach Florida, as part of the “Metal Across America Tour.” Florida is filled with metal heads, and I look forward to seeing many of the fans there!!”

The Metal Hall Of Fame "The most important night in Hard Rock and Heavy Metal," is a non profit organization dedicated to enshrining iconic musicians and music industry executives who are responsible for making Hard Rock and Heavy Metal music what it is today.

Bike Week is a 10-day festival that expands throughout Volusia County, Florida. There are hundreds of activities for motorcycle enthusiasts to enjoy, and over 500,000 thousand Bikers from around the world take part in the event.

For more information, please visit here, or call 973-263-0420.