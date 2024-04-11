Metal Hall Of Fame To Feature Metal Across America Exhibit At SX FanFest In Foxborough And Philadelphia

As the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship returns to racing this week after the final bye week of the season, an added music attraction will be on display for fans in FanFest at the upcoming rounds in Foxborough and Philadelphia, reports CycleNews.

The Metal Hall Of Fame will present the Metal Across America Tour as part of FanFest this Saturday, April 13 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA and then again on Saturday, April 27 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

The Metal Across America Tour transports onlookers back 50 years to the birth of Supercross in 1974, through the eyes of the Metal Hall Of Fame. The experience provides viewers with a rare opportunity to see; original album cover artwork from legendary bands, one-of-a-kind exhibits from Iron Maiden, Ronnie James Dio, KISS, Ozzy Osbourne, Deep Purple, and Yngwie Malmsteen, among other numerous iconic bands, a Meet & Greet with Metal Hall of FameFounder/celebrated drummer Pat Gesualdo, the State of the Art Metal Hall of Fame Tour Bus, never seen before photos of major rock stars from the Annual Metal Hall of Fame Celebrity Gala, and more! The Metal Hall of Fame sponsored by Metallica Blackened Whiskey, also hosts the Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala.

“We are excited to have the Metal Across America tour be a featured part of the Supercross FanFest Experience,” says Metal Hall Of Fame President/CEO Pat Gesualdo. “Both organizations share much of the same fan base. Therefore, we are bringing a lot of the rare memorabilia so fans around the country can see it in person firsthand.”

More at CycleNews.