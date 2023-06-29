Metal Trio BANG To Release Another Me Album In July; Title Track Streaming

Often called America's answer to Black Sabbath, one of the most unsung bands in the history of US hard rock music, Bang, is back with a new album, Another Me. Featuring all three members of the classic lineup: bassist/vocalist Frank Ferrara, guitarist Frankie Gilcken and original drummer/lyricist Tony Diorio along with new drummer Danny Piselli.

“We’re stoked about our new album Another Me … It was a labor of love that’s been a long time coming … We went back to our roots to give our fans … in your face rock … all killer … no filler.” - Bang

Check out the first single from the album, the killer title track “Another Me”. Stream/download the single here. Listen below.

With the heaviness of Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin, coupled with the groove of Grand Funk Railroad, Bang released three critically acclaimed albums on Capitol Records in the early 1970s before disappearing for a number of years. 2023 marks the 52nd anniversary of Bang’s debut album which was just reissued last week on a unique, limited edition colored vinyl. Buy the vinyl here.

In the summer of 1971, Bang, a trio from the Philadelphia area, decided to take a road trip to Florida to try their fortune. While buying some rolling papers in the Sunshine State, they learned about a Faces and Deep Purple concert nearby in Orlando. They showed up at the venue and brazenly declared they were ready to go on stage. The concert organizer asked them to set up and play for him. After a couple songs, he told them they were opening for Rod Stewart and Faces. Before they knew it, Bang was playing with Bachman Turner Overdrive, Deep Purple, Three Dog Night, Fleetwood Mac, Ike and Tina Turner, The Doobie Brothers, and even Black Sabbath. Capitol Records signed them, and three LPs were released.

The 1971 self-titled debut album is considered an important forerunner to the early doom metal genre. Undoubtedly one of America’s heaviest 'proto-metal' bands from the period, Bang also had a strong sense of melodic power. The band’s versatility and songwriting skills are second to none. Highly regarded as a cult act by many for years, it’s now time for this truly amazing rock band to be enjoyed by a new audience worldwide!

It’s been nearly 20 years since the band’s previous studio album, two decades in which they’ve overcome incredible challenges, all to bring this epic slab of heavy, melodic psychedelic metal to their still loyal fanbase.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Another Me"

"Broken Toys"

"Man Of God"

"Clouds"

"Two Angels"

"Drone Pilot"

"Tin Man"

"This Night"

"Another Me":