METALLICA - 40th Anniversary Posters Available Thursday

Metallica will release new 40th anniversary posters this Thursday, February 10 at 1 PM, PST.

A message from the band: " We got our hands on the last bunch of event posters designed by WolfSkullJack from both nights of December’s 40th Anniversary shows at Chase Center, and we’re bringing them to you this week!

Night One’s official imagery features the artist’s signature wolf iconography, with nods to both Metallica and the city of San Francisco. Night Two continues the Tallica thread centered around her interpretation of a massive snake-beast.

Both posters measure 18” x 24” and are numbered. These posters are exclusive to Fifth Members and limited to one of each per member.

Again, these posters are what remain after the events in San Francisco, so quantities are extremely limited. Mark your calendar and be in the Met Store on Thursday, February 10 at 1 PM PST to grab yours."

Shop here.