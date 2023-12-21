METALLICA Among Investors In $13.7M Funding Round For Artist-To-Fan Platform Medallion

Billboard is reporting that Medallion, a direct-to-consumer platform that helps artists build relationships with their fans, has raised $13.7 million in Series A funding, the company announced Thursday (Dec. 21). The funding will help Medallion, which is led by former Songkick CEO Matt Jones, “to accelerate an ambitious technical roadmap,” the company said in a statement.

The round was co-led by Dragonfly and Lightspeed Faction and included Coinbase Ventures, Infinite Capital, J17, Third Prime, Zeal Capital and previous investor The Chernin Group. Also taking part in the round were music industry investors including Metallica’s Black Squirrel Partners; Bill Silva Entertainment; Guy Lawrence of electronic duo Disclosure; Foundations Artist Management; producer duo Jungle; the band Mt. Joy; management company Method; DJ and producer Tiga; and TAG Music, a joint venture between Gabe Saporta and Atlantic Records.

This marks Metallica’s third notable investment in 2023 via Black Squirrel. In March, the band purchased Furnace Record Pressing, a vinyl manufacturer in Alexandria, Va. Then in August, Black Squirrel was the lead investor in a $5 million funding round for Word Collections, a publishing administration firm launched by TuneCore founder Jeff Price.

