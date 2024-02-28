METALLICA "Beyond Excited And Proud" To Perform As Artists Celebrate ELTON JOHN & BERNIE TAUPIN Receiving The Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize; Concert To Premier On PBS

Elton John and Bernie Taupin, one of the great songwriting duos of all time, will be the 2024 recipients of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden has announced. The prize is named for another legendary songwriting team, George and Ira Gershwin, whose papers are held by the Library.

John and Taupin will be honored with a tribute concert in Washington, D.C., that will premiere on PBS stations nationwide on April 8 at 8 PM, ET (check local listings).

Metallica are among the artists who will perform at the event. The band has issued the following:

"We are beyond excited and proud to have been invited to perform at a very special event honoring the legendary songwriting team of Elton John and Bernie Taupin as they are presented with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

We are traveling to Washington, DC, next month to join Garth Brooks, Annie Lennox, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, and others for the tribute concert and award presentation on March 20. PBS stations nationwide will premiere the concert on Monday, April 8, at 8 PM ET (check local listings), available via broadcast and streaming on PBS.org and the PBS App.

Elton and Bernie have been collaborating for 56 years and counting, and together, they have penned some of our lifetime's most memorable and influential songs. We are thrilled to celebrate this honor with them, and we look forward to an incredible evening of unique performances from their remarkable collection of songs."

A once-in-a-lifetime meeting brought John, a young piano player, and lyricist Taupin together in 1967, and they have forged a songwriting partnership that continues after more than 50 years. Their process seems simple: Taupin writes lyrics and sends them to John who goes to work at the piano and creates a song. The results of their enduring partnership have been simply incredible.

“Elton John and Bernie Taupin have written some of the most memorable songs of our lives. Their careers stand out for the quality and broad appeal of their music and their influence on their fellow artists,” Carla Hayden said. “More than 50 years ago, they came from across the pond to win over Americans and audiences worldwide with their beautiful songs and rock anthems. We’re proud to honor Elton and Bernie with the Gershwin Prize for their incredible impact on generations of music lovers.”

“Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” are just a few songs they wrote together that became timeless standards. Not to mention the fun they had with “Bennie and The Jets” and “Crocodile Rock,” which became their first No. 1 single in the US in 1973.

"I've been writing songs with Bernie for 56 years, and we never thought that that one day this might be bestowed upon us,” Elton John said. “It's an incredible honor for two British guys to be recognized like this. I’m so honored.”

"To be in a house along with the great American songwriters, to even be in the same avenue is humbling, and I am absolutely thrilled to accept," Bernie Taupin said.

