METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH On "Master Of Puppets" New Popularity Following Stranger Things Season 4 Finale - "This Thing Is Just Crazy; It's Kind Of Hard To Fully Comprehend"

Metallica fans and the rest of the world are well aware of how the hit TV show Stranger Things has catapulted Metallica's "Master Of Puppets" back into the public eye 36 years after the album of the same name was released. The new popularity of the 1986 song brought it to the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever in the band's career.

During an interview with Chicago's Rock 95.5 on July 28th when Metallica played Lollapalooza 2022, drummer Lars Ulrich offered his thoughts on the phenomenal attention "Master Of Puppets" has been getting since the Season 4 finale of Stranger Things aired on July 1st.

To put things in pespective, the song earned an astounding 17.5 million streams as of July 11th following the season finale.

Ulrich: "We try to be very involved in letting our music be part of these cultural things that are out there and just to connect to fans and get the music out there, but the way this thing has taken off.... This song is 36 years old, and it's now in the Top 40 in the UK It's an eight-minute song, and it's fucking making a statement. Obviously any opportunity you get to turn new kids or younger kids on to music that may be a gateway into discovering whatever it is, whether it's harder rock or different things, whatever is on their radar, is super cool. But this thing is just crazy. It's kind of hard to fully comprehend, but it's awesome."