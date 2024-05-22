METALLICA - Enter To Win A Signed Truckster Guitar Courtesy Of All Within My Hands & Fandiem

Metallica are offering a chance to win an autographed ESP Truckster LTD guitar.

A message states: "All Within My Hands and Fandiem are teaming up once again, this time to bring you a very special Month of Giving sweepstakes. Donate to enter for your chance to win a grey ESP Truckster LTD signed by all four members of the band!

"One lucky winner will become the new owner of this incredibly rare piece of Metallica memorabilia, autographed in 2009 by James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo.

"The original Truckster began as a black ESP Eclipse. James refinished it with multiple layers of five different colors, strategically sanded to emulate a distressed car finish. That guitar was the prototype on which the Signature model was based. The Truckster and Truckster LTD were part of ESP’s James Hetfield Signature Series but have since been retired.

There are several donation options starting as low as $10, plus a free entry method.

Funds raised by this sweepstakes will support AWMH’s Month of Giving, benefiting workforce education through the Metallica Scholars Initiative.

"Sweepstakes ends Saturday, June 20, 2024, at 11:59 PM PT."

Donate to enter, here.

Metallica adds: "Our foundation, All Within My Hands, created this limited edition colorway of the awesome Rhys Cooper-designed “Wherever I May Roam” t-shirt, and it’s available for this month only. Proceeds from the sale of this shirt will benefit skilled trade programs in Community Colleges through AWMH’s Metallica Scholars program.

"This shirt will be available this month only! If you like what you see, place your preorder before we flip the calendar to June and this design is gone!

"While shopping to support Month of Giving, don’t forget to round up your total at checkout to help AWMH effect change with your change!"

Shop the collection here.