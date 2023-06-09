METALLICA - Fan-Filmed Video Of First No Repeat Weekend Download Festival 2023 Show Streaming; Full Setlist Revealed

Metallica made the first of two appearances at the Download Festival’s 20th anniversary weekend on June 8th. It had been over a decade since the band hit the stage in Donington Park, so they're making up for lost time with two unique and completely different setlists with no repeat songs.

Metallica has shared the setlist from Night One. Fan-filmed video from the show can be veiwed below.

"Creeping Death"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

"Leper Messiah"

"King Nothing"

"Lux Æterna"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Fade to Black"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Blackened"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Master of Puppets"

Metallica's second Download Festival 2023 show will take place on Saturday, June 10th.