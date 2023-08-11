METALLICA Fan Returns To Montreal 20 Years After Heckling LARS ULRICH

Metallica fan Ryan Furlotte is returning to Montreal to see the band on his 40th birthday – 20 years after a hostile interaction with Lars Ulrich at MusiquePLus in July 2003.

During a commercial break, the audience was asked what song they wanted to hear. Furlotte screamed out from the front row for “Dyers Eve “— one of Metallica's most difficult songs to play, which they had never performed live at that point, reports CBC News.

After the crowd pointed him out, drummer Lars Ulrich came down to confront him.

"He's like, 'Can you play it?' And he kind of poked me on the shoulder at the same time," recalled Furlotte. "I was generally, like, a shy person, and I don't know what clicked inside me. But I clapped back at him pretty quick and I said, 'Yeah, give me a guitar and I'll show you how.'"

There was some more back and forth between Furlotte and Ulrich as the drummer told the fan they'd play it once he could play the song on drums too, earning a laugh from the crowd. But Furlotte wasn't done yet, and as Lars went back to stage, he yelled: "Hey Lars! Do you want me to sing it too?"

Metallica would later play “Dyers Live” live in Los Angeles in March 2004.