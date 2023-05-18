METALLICA - Gibson Certified Vintage Debuts 1960 Gibson Les Paul Standard “Sunny”; Beloved Guitar Previously Owned By KIRK HAMMETT

Gibson - the iconic American-made, and leading instrument brand - has a legacy of making world-class instruments since 1894 when Orville Gibson was crafting archtop mandolins. As a natural extension of Gibson’s passion for its unique instruments and the stories they tell, the history-making Gibson Certified Vintage program - offers collectible vintage guitars authenticated, and certified directly by Gibson, with a new limited lifetime warranty and a certificate of vintage authenticity. All Gibson Certified Vintage guitars are sold via the Gibson Garage in Nashville, TN, call (615)933-6000; select models will available for purchase via Gibson.com.

The Gibson Les Paul Standard is quite simply the most iconic guitar ever built.

Today, the Gibson Certified Vintage program offers a rare Gibson 1960 Les Paul Standard burst guitar in Cherry Sunburst finish, an authentic vintage Gibson instrument made and shipped in the year 1960, with the serial #0 1490. The guitar was sold by its original owner’s widow to a prominent collector in the 1980’s. The guitar was photographed and featured in the legendary 1996 book on vintage Les Paul Standards titled, The Beauty of the Burst. Eventually, the guitar changed hands and was bought by Kirk Hammett, guitarist of Metallica, who used it extensively until 2022. One of his beloved guitars, Kirk nicknamed this Les Paul Standard 1960 guitar “Sunny.”

“Sunny is special because not only is she in immaculate condition, but her tone is so present and bright, it’s like the sun cutting through clouds on an overcast day,” says Kirk Hammett. “Hence the name ‘Sunny.’ That’s the truth. The name came because she was so full and bright sounding. The reason I chose Gibson Certified Vintage for the worldwide offering is because having a mint vintage Gibson guitar can sometimes feel like having a brand-new Gibson guitar. They’re made that well. And this is what’s really special; the fact Gibson recognizes this and is willing and ready to re-warranty these beautiful instruments. I think this is just a great reflection of Gibson’s integrity towards the past, present, and future.”

This guitar, which sports the serial number 0 1490 shipped in 1960 and features transitional specifications, with 1959 parts and cosmetics joined by a typical 1960 SlimTaper™ neck profile - a desert island combination for many players.

Even among Bursts, this is a special guitar indeed. The maple top’s extensive side-to-side figuring is a rare and desirable trait that significantly increases its value compared to more plain vintage examples, while the original Cherry Sunburst finish retains a rich red color around the perimeter. With original fret wire and no major modifications, this guitar is presented in the kind of condition collectors dream of.

A world-first, the Gibson Certified Vintage features one-of-a-kind Golden Era blue-chip guitars, to unique, one-of-a-kind prototypes, celebrity-owned guitars, as well as 70s and 80s models directly from the Gibson Vault. All Gibson Certified Vintage guitars sold will come with a detailed letter of appraisal confirming the provenance and history of the instrument, a certificate of authenticity, and exclusive case candy. In an industry first, all guitars will receive a new lifetime limited warranty.

Explore Gibson Certified Vintage guitars below and check back for refreshed vintage offerings as each guitar is sold; for details, head here.

Purchase inquires/bids for the Gibson 1960 Les Paul Standard are only available directly from the Gibson Garage in Nashville, TN, call (615) 933-6000. Upon purchase, this Gibson 1960 Les Paul Standard, aka “Sunny,” previously owned by Kirk Hammett of Metallica will be available for pickup at the Gibson Garage, or shipment to an address in the US, starting on May 18, 2023.

Gibson Certified Vintage Gibson 1960 Les Paul Standard details are as follows:

* Solid Brazilian Rosewood Fretboard

A 1960 SlimTaper neck holds a Solid Brazilian rosewood fretboard with 22 original frets. The scale length is 24.75” / 628.65mm, and its weight is 8.8 lb / 3.9 kg.

* Figured Maple Top

This instrument features a beautiful 2-piece figured maple top on a Honduras mahogany body, highlighted by singly-ply cream binding on the top and fretboard, and original plastics.

* Original Components

Featuring the vintage technology that makes these Golden Era guitars so beloved: an ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic™ bridge, nickel-plated zinc alloy Stop Bar tailpiece, and two Patent Applied For humbucker™ pickups — 8.2k DC resistance at the bridge, and 7.6k DC resistance at the neck.

* Hidden Gems

Inside the control cavity, you’ll find Bumblebee capacitors and Centralab potentiometers dating to the 50th week of 1959... and on the back of the control cavity cover, a personalized signature by Les Paul himself.

* Original Controls

This Sunburst 1960 Les Paul Standard features its original controls: two Volume and two Tone knobs.

* Iconic Headstock

The vintage headstock on this 1960 Sunburst features an original inlay of the Gibson logo, and Les Paul signature branding. The nylon nut is 1.687” / 42.86mm wide.

* Restored Tuners

At some point it appears that the original tuning keys were replaced with an aftermarket style, but correct 1950s Kluson® single line/single ring tuners have since been restored, and there is only a small amount of finish touch-up visible from this work.

* Collectible Extras

The buyer will also receive a one-of-one hardcover book from Gibson Publishing, with stunning photography of the guitar, a brand-new interview with Kirk Hammett, and more. Plus, an exclusive portrait print of Hammett posing with the guitar, shot by legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin in Los Angeles. Additionally, the buyer will receive a Les Paul from Gibson Custom’s acclaimed Made 2 Measure program with their choice of a VOS, gloss, or Murphy Lab-aged finish.

* Gibson Certified Vintage Warranty and Case

Covered by a new limited lifetime warranty, this guitar from the Gibson Certified Vintage program will ship with its original case plus a modern Gibson Deluxe Protector Case. Inspired by the design of vintage 70s-era Gibson “chainsaw” cases, Gibson Deluxe Protector Series hardshell cases feature rugged polyethylene shells and modern improvements like TSA-approved locks, ergonomic soft-grip handles, and black powder-coated hardware. Protect your instrument with a case that delivers both vintage-inspired style and modern technology.

